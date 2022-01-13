Four arrested for drug trafficking in Williamsburg traffic stop

WILLIAMSBURG — A traffic stop led to the discovery of 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine early Wednesday morning on Highland Park Drive in Williamsburg.
Four individuals were arrested for drug trafficking at approximately 2 a.m. following a traffic stop on a blue 2004 passenger car.
According to Williamsburg Police Department, during the investigation in addition to the suspected meth, other items found were a digital scale, cash, paraphernalia, marijuana and hydrocodone pill tablets.
Jonathan J. Bryant, 35, Joshua L. Brooks, 30, Della C. Beams, 52, and Jamie L. Mullins, 34, all of Williamsburg were arrested and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. They were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense - over two grams, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance - drug unspecified.
Bryant was also served with a warrant for failure to appear, and additionally charged with disregarding a stop sign and careless driving.
Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. was assisted on the arrests by K-9 Officer Johhny Fulton, K-9 Sergeant Elijah Hunter, and Officer Daniel Lovitt.
