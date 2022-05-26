WHITLEY COUNTY — In the midst of the ongoing nationwide formula shortage, the Whitley County Health Department has launched a formula locator to help families in search of formula for their babies.
Through the new service, organizations who have formula available to families in need are asked to fill out a survey, and those caregivers who are looking for formula can check to see what organizations in the area are offering formula and what they have available.
Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said organizations, whether they be a social service agency, a church, etc., may fill out the brief survey to let community members know what they have available. That survey can be found here: http://ed.gr/d3dlj
“Whether it’s free or there is a charge, organizations can tell people what they have,” Rein said.
Caregivers will be able to see the survey results in real-time and may contact the organization if they believe it can meet their need. The survey results can be found at: https://ed.gr/d3dlk
Rein said this was an idea the health department copied from the Pennyrile Health District.
“This is just another idea that we thought might help caregivers locate formula,” Rein said. “There are other things caregivers are already doing in this — people are posting photos of store shelves so people can see what is in stock, social media groups are trying to help, there are friends and family scouring store shelves in other communities.
“This locator is just trying to add another option because I know this is scary. Things will get better, but we’ll all continue to help each other until it does.”
Families who are a part of the WIC program are encouraged to call the health department at 606-549-3380 or 606-528-5613, as the health department is working to help those on WIC find a formula that will work for their child.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have access to actual formula,” Rein said. “Many families in our community rely on WIC. WIC identifies a specific brand, type, and size of formula for a baby. That makes it extra difficult to switch if the store is out of stock in what your WIC package says you should buy. So what we can do is change the package to what is in stock and will work for your baby. We are trying to keep up with what stores have, but often we will have the caregiver call us from the store and tell us what’s on the shelf so we can make the change.”
Rein advised against homemade formula recipes, diluting formula or giving young infants straight water, as it can be extremely dangerous.
“When they are tiny, their little bodies don’t process things the way children and adults do,” Rein said. “It sometimes doesn’t take much to make a little baby really sick. Caregivers need to check with the baby’s healthcare provider if they feel out of options.”
Safe alternatives that caregivers can seek for an infant depends on the individual and their health needs.
“We know that switching brands of the same formula can cause some upset tummies,” Rein said. “That should resolve in a day or two. The most important thing is that caregivers keep in touch with their pediatrician or healthcare provider. That provider knows the health history of that infant and can advise on the safest alternative for the specific situation.”
For more information on the formula shortage and what a caregiver can do during this time, visit https://www.healthychildren.org/English/tips-tools/ask-the-pediatrician/Pages/Are-there-shortages-of-infant-formula-due-to-COVID-19.aspx.
