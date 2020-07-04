LAUREL COUNTY - Former South Laurel High School choral director charged with six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sodomy appeared in Laurel County Circuit Court Wednesday where he received another pretrial conference date.
Mark A. Felts was initially indicted on one count of third-degree sodomy in August, but after another claim of inappropriate sexual behavior was filed against Felts, the indictment was changed to include claims of both victims in October 2019.
The sodomy charge resulted from the claim that Felts engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor in spring 2017.
The sexual abuse charges involved a victim who was just a few weeks from turning 15 years old when the incidents took place. The indictment lists those occasions as March and November of 2015, January and October 2016, and twice in February 2017.
The incidents occurred while Felts was "a person in a position of authority or position of special trust."
Felts retired from SLHS in February 2019 ending his 29-year teaching career and after serving as the choral director at SLHS for many years.
Also in court Wednesday was a man accused of sexually abusing a minor during a sleepover.
Bryan Julius Riley was indicted in 2019 on one count of first-degree sexual abuse.
According to a police report filed by the Kentucky State Police Post 11, police were dispatched to Riley's residence on Aug. 3, 2019 to investigate a complaint concerning sexual assault. The victim claimed that he had spent the night at Riley's home the night of May 29, 2019 with some other teenage boys.
The boys were having a sleepover, according to the report, because Riley's wife was in the hospital. All the boys who slept over at the residence, according to the report taken, slept in Riley's bed that night.
However, while the boys were in his bed, the victim said Riley assaulted the teen victim, though he told police that he did not tell anyone else what had happened.
Following the victim's statements, Riley was then interviewed by police. During that interview, police determined that the incident had taken place, according to the report. Riley told police that he did not mean for the incident to take place and that he was not trying to cause any distress for the victim, according to the report.
Police spoke with Riley's wife who confirmed she had been in the hospital during the time the incident would have occurred, according to the report.
Riley was arrested following the statements to the police and charged. He was released from the Laurel County Correctional Center on Aug. 5, 2019 on a 10 percent $25,000 cash bond. Riley also received another pretrial date.
Shawn Bennette Asher II was also in court Wednesday for a pretrial conference on charges of first-degree strangulation and first-degree wanton endangerment.
According to the indictment, Asher placed his hands on the throat of a female and applied pressure that restricted her breathing and blood circulation on Dec. 19, 2019. Asher then slammed the female to the ground by her throat and "thereby creating a danger of death or serious physical injury" to the woman.
Orla Smith, Harold Mayton, Joshua Malone, Jessica Sumner and Jigneshkumar Patel were also in court for pretrial conference after being charged with engaging in organized crime for "operating and/or profiting from the illegal transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages in a county that is dry as well as trafficking alcoholic beverages by knowingly selling, bartering, keeping or transporting for sale or batter" of the alcohol. The illegal sale of alcohol is stated as having taken place from Jan. 23, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2019.
Also in court Wednesday was Jonathan Lee Walker, Kenneth W. Morgan and Rebecca Lynn Welch.
Walker was indicted on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.
Morgan was indicted on charges of two counts first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, menacing, first-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Morgan also has a second case with a charge of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Welch was indicted on a charge of first-degree robbery.
All of the cases cited in this article received new pretrial conference dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.