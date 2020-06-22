WHITLEY COUNTY -- Former Whitley County High School Principal Dr. Bob Lawson called his five-year tenure at the helm of his alma mater a dream come true.
Lawson, who was recently named the new superintendent of Henderson County Schools, will assume the role December 1, 2020, upon the retirement of current Superintendent Marganna Stanley. Lawson will serve as Henderson County Schools' Transitional District Director in the interim.
"It's my great fortune to get to replace Ms. Marganna Stanley who is an exceptional leader and who has done such a great job in that school district," said Lawson. "Ms. Stanley and the teachers, the staff, and the community have worked hand-in-hand very well to make it a place where you can reach for excellence. I am just so absolutely humbled to have a chance to be the superintendent at Henderson County Schools and succeed a lady like Ms. Stanley, and live and work in a community that is driven and focused on its children and its community."
During his 18-year career in education, and before coming back to Whitley County, Lawson served as the principal and assistant principal of Central Academy and the assistant principal of Bend Gate Elementary School in Henderson County.
Lawson says this history and familiarity of the school district played a huge role in his decision to apply for the position back in March. Because of COVID-19, the hiring process, and ultimately the hiring announcement, were delayed.
Lawson said the opportunity to return to Henderson County as the superintendent was the only position in which he would have left Whitley County for.
"And it's because, we love it here so much," he explained. "This community is such a fantastic place. We also have great relationships in Henderson County Schools. We're so blessed there."
As far as his time at Whitley County, Lawson called it a blessing.
"I've worked with so many fine staff and our students, I'm so proud of our students' accomplishments and our staff's hard work," he said.
During Lawson's time at Whitley County, students have had the highest averaged ACT scores in school history. Students have enrolled and obtained credit in thousands of hours of dual-credit classes, saving them millions of dollars, says Lawson.
"Our teachers have worked so diligently in their professional learning communities to align curriculums and push our students forward academically," noted Lawson. "Our coaches and extra curricular-club sponsors have partnered and created a school brand that is about hard work and discipline. Our career and technical education programs continue to flourish and grow, and train kids in skills that will provide them with jobs and retirements and medical benefits down the road. Our school and our people have done such a fine job."
"They've worked together so well, and worked for each other so much," Lawson said on Whitley County's teachers and staff. "It really has been something that has been inspiring to me, to watch everyone work so hard together and see our kids compete and give their best efforts. I look forward to seeing how this community continues to grow because of all of those people's hard work."
Lawson said it was an honor to be a part of the Whitley County family and said he is proud of the strides he's seen the community and school district take in his time here.
"I'm thrilled as an alumni, and a community member, I am so thrilled of the progress of the Whitley County school district under the great leadership of John Siler," Lawson said on Whitley County's Superintendent. "That man has done a great job for us, and this district moving forward. This community and its children are in great hands with John Siler."
