LONDON — A Flat Lick man, Jerry "Rabbit" Cox, 70, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, to 18 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, for distributing hydrocodone and oxycodone pills.
Cox was a former District 3 magistrate in Knox County.
Cox previously admitted that, on two separate occasions in April 2018, he sold oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, from both his residence and business in Knox County.
At that time, Cox was running for reelection, though his bid to defend his seat ultimately ended in defeat to Tony Golden in the May 2018 primary election.
Cox was indicted in June 2019. Cox was named in a six-count indicted filed June 27 in U.S. District Court in London, with all six counts charging Cox with distribution of controlled substances - hydrocodone.
The charges were brought forth as a result of a joint investigation between the DEA and Appalachia Narcotics Investigation, consisting of detectives from the Harlan County Sheriff's Department, Bell County Sheriff's Department, Pineville Police Department and KSP.
Cox pleaded guilty in September 2019. In addition to his prison sentence, Cox will serve six months of home detention.
Under federal law, Cox must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for two years.
Robert M. Duncan Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Brett R. Pritts, Acting Special Agent in Charge for DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Rodney Brewer, Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, jointly made the announcement.
The investigation was directed by the DEA. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman.
