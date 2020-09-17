KNOX COUNTY - A former Knox County deputy jailer, who previously pleaded guilty to third-degree rape charges stemming from an incident in 2014, was ordered to begin her 60-day sentence in Knox County Circuit Court on Monday.
The last time Jennifer Ross, 38, was in Knox County Circuit Court, her attorney stated that they were awaiting a time and date from Knox County Detention Center officials for Ross to appear at the jail and turn herself in to begin her sentence. On Monday, Ross was ordered to appear at the detention center by 6 p.m. that evening.
Ross did so and is currently booked in the Knox County Detention Center. The 60-day sentence comes as a result of her guilty-plea in March to the aforementioned charges.
In exchange for her plea, Ross will serve a sentence of 60 days, receive treatment, and be placed on probation for five years. If Ross were to break the parameters of her probation, she would be forced to serve a year minus the 60 days served.
Ross was indicted in November 2017 on charges of third-degree rape. The indictment states that in August 2014, she used her position of authority to engage in intercourse with a Knox County Detention Center inmate.
She was fired from the jail in 2014 amid allegations that she and another deputy jailer assaulted an inmate. Ross was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree official misconduct and fourth-degree assault in October 2014 concerning those allegations, and later entered into a plea agreement in October 2015 amending her charges to fourth-degree assault.
Ross is due in court Nov. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.