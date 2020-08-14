KNOX COUNTY — A former Knox County deputy jailer, who recently pleaded guilty to third-degree rape charges, was virtually present in Knox County Circuit Court Friday.
Jennifer Ross sat in her private lawyer’s office Friday afternoon, where the two of them used Zoom to connect with the court.
Ross’ attorney stated that part of Ross’ plea deal sees that she spend 60 days in jail before she is formally sentenced, so that she could attend her treatment outside of the community.
However, because of COVID-19, Ross’ attorney said she is still awaiting the go ahead from officials at the Knox County Dentition Center to report to jail.
The Commonwealth then requested an additional trial date to give Ross and her attorney time to attempt to schedule a new date for her to report to the detention center.
Ross was indicted in November 2017 on charges of third-degree rape. The indictment states that in August 2014, she used her position of authority to engage in intercourse with a Knox County Detention Center inmate.
She pleaded guilty to these charges in March of this year.
In exchange for her plea, Ross will serve a sentence of 60 days, receive treatment, and be placed on probation for five years. If Ross were to break the parameters of her probation, she would be forced to serve a year minus the 60 days if they are served beforehand.
Ross was fired from the jail in 2014 amid allegations that she and another deputy jailer assaulted an inmate. Ross was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree official misconduct and fourth-degree assault in October 2014 concerning those allegations, and later entered into a plea agreement in October 2015 amending her charges to fourth-degree assault.
Ross is due back in court Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.