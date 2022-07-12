Former Corbin resident returns to town for booksigning

CORBIN — Not many 18-year-olds are blessed enough to say they will be having a book signing of a novel they just finished writing. With help from her mom Tammy, Appolonya Lanham was able to do just that at the Kindred Spirit Christian Bookstore in her former hometown of Corbin.
Lanham’s mother works with published authors from cover design to book promotion.
“It started off as me editing someone’s book,” Mrs. Lanham said, “and it kind of exploded from there.”
Lanham’s debut novel, Eurago, is a Christian-influenced book about a girl who lives in a perfect society on top of what used to belong to the United States. Once a friend convinces her to escape, they both find out the dark secrets that their government has been hiding from them.
Lanham has read Hunger Games and some of Divergent. It was her love for dystopian novels that made her wonder if she would write this book, but she credits her family for making the effort a success.
Neither mother nor daughter could estimate how long she has been writing, although Mrs. Lanham added, “Appolonya has been telling stories for such a long time.”
The new author plans to keep writing and currently has a few projects in progress. Though she isn't certain which she'll publish next, she does plan to continue with her mother's publishing company.
Lanham also looks forward to moving back down to Corbin now that she has finished high school through homeschooling. While her family has lived in a few Kentucky towns, they now make their home in New York. However, Corbin is home to Lanham.
“My grandmother lives in a nursing home, and I want to work where she lives,” she added when discussing moving back to Kentucky.
