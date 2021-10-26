Former Corbin City Commissioner Ed Tye dies at age 81

CORBIN — Longtime Corbin City Commissioner and dedicated community member Ed Tye died Saturday at the age of 81. Tye was at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.
Tye served 20 years in the U.S Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He had been a flight engineer and was awarded three Distinguished Flying Crosses for Valor.
After retiring from the military, he came back to Corbin in 1979 where he tried a few different jobs before becoming director of the Corbin Senior Citizens Center and then served on the Corbin City Commission for 23 years (1990-2005 and 2011-2018).
Tye was a founder of the Corbin Backpack Program, had been active in the Friends of the Corbin Public Library, and the Music Alumni Association. He belonged to the Corbin Presbyterian Church and worked with the Senior Food program through God's Pantry.
"I've been involved in the community very long and very deeply," Tye said in an interview with The Times-Tribune in 2018. His dedication to the community showed in many ways, including his commitment to the creation of the creekwalk in downtown Corbin that runs along Lynn Camp Creek.
He had envisioned the creekwalk in downtown Corbin, after visiting Paducah where he saw a similar river walk. Tye worked for 10 years to get it done, applying for grants to fund it and all the improvements to make it the focal point of downtown Corbin that it is - including remodeling the bridge and putting in the gazebo.
Former Corbin Mayor Willard McBurney said Tye was the reason the creekwalk was finally completed, which is why Tye was recognized by the city in November 2017. The Corbin creekwalk was renamed the “Ed Tye Creekwalk” with a monument in his honor placed at the beginning of it by the Engineer Street Bridge.
"It's something that took more than just overnight for it to come to reality," McBurney said of the creekwalk when he and the City of Corbin renamed it in honor of Tye. "It took a lot of planning and some people gave up on it, but Ed never did. Ed stayed right on with the project even though there was some delays several times."
In his 23 years of service, Tye helped make possible several changes in Corbin, including the building of the Corbin Arena and the revitalization of downtown.
“Ed has always wanted the best for the city,” said McBurney in a previous interview. “Any time you mention anything he’d like to improve — if it improved the city, Ed was for it. Ed has been instrumental in a lot of things that have happened in Corbin.”
Tye had been married to his wife, Sheila "Sam" Tye for over 50 years. The two were always together and the love they had for each other was clear.
Tye credited his service to the Corbin City Commission to Sam Tye, his biggest supporter who had attended every meeting of the commission with her husband and had supported all his work for the city along the way.
“Without her support, I couldn’t have done this,” he said during his last Corbin City Commission meeting in December 2018.
Even how Sam Tye began to go by "Sam" shows her love for her husband. In the 1960s, while in the military, Tye asked a young woman to accompany him on the dance floor inside a club. Having been introduced to Tye the week before during a time when he may have acted less than pleasant, the young woman responded to his questions with, “I don’t suppose you remember who I am.”
“Of course I do, you’re Sam,” Tye said, confidently.
That young woman’s name was not Sam, but was in fact Shelia Fleek, who became Mrs. Ed Tye on Dec. 1, 1970.
“I’ve never had the heart to tell him any different,” she said in a Times-Tribune series "Summer of Love".
In that "Summer of Love" story, Tye said when he retired from the military, he and Sam made a deal that when it came to hobbies and organizations, neither one of them would sign up for anything or do anything that the other one couldn't be a part of — and they stayed true to that.
“For 20 years we were separated for so much of the time, so when we came back here, everything we’ve done we’ve done together,” Tye had explained. “Everything is a shared moment in time.”
Tye is survived by his wife, Sheila "Sam" Tye; a son, Art Stiles and wife, Julie; and grandchildren, Aron Bryant, Chandlar Stiles, Samantha Stiles and Sheila Sanders.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Bryant; son, Alan Glenn Tye; and granddaughter, Crystal Bryant.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, October 29, at the Corbin Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Lisa Eye officiating. Military honors will follow by the American Legion Post 88 Honor Guard. Visitation at the church will begin at 2 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.