KNOX COUNTY — The Knox County Sheriff's Department recently received multiple reports from area residents of having been victims of a cell phone repair business operated by B.J. Baker and following an investigation arrested Baker Friday.
According to reports, victims would take their cell phones and other devices to Baker, 40, at a repair business operated at several locations since the beginning of 2021. "These people would leave their device along with payment for repairs or parts only to never see their device or money again," a press release from the Knox County Sheriff's Department said.
The Sheriff's Department said Friday that 10 individuals had been identified but deputies expect the number of victims to be much larger and are currently attempting to identify as many as possible.
As a result of the investigation, Baker, of Greenroad, Kentucky, currently faces 10 felony counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500.
Baker was located by Deputy Sam Mullins around 4 p.m. Friday and taken into custody. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000 cash.
If you have been a victim of a electronic repair business operated or managed by Baker in Knox County contact the Sheriff's Department at 606-546-3196.
