Former 34th District Judge <span>Ronald Blaine Stewart dies at 87</span>

Judge Ronald Blaine Stewart, former three-term District Judge, 34th District, for Whitley and McCreary Counties, passed away April 3, 2021. Stewart was 87 years old.
Stewart was known for his extraordinary kindness and integrity, intelligence and fair-mindedness. Those who stood before him in his courtroom were treated with patience, making sure each understood the legal process that involved them.
Born and raised in Williamsburg in a home with no running water, no gas or electric, and no family car. Stewart loved his hometown and the people that knew him well, knowing the contribution they had made to his life.
In a political ad written by Stewart as he ran for election in 1987, Stewart wrote, “Knowing where a man comes from often helps to understand what he is.”
Stewart’s long judicial career is marked with honors and recognitions. His military career began as a private where he was a tank commander and a platoon sergeant. He returned to the US. Army following college and law school as an officer and began a long judicial career marked with honors and recognition.
He retired from the Army after as a colonel. Stewart retired from a 30-year career in the U.S. Army having served in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps as a trial lawyer, then the military judge, where he tried cases on three continents and across the United States.
Stewart was named The Outstanding Trial Judge in the United States: for special courts in May 1984 when he was awarded the Franklin N. Flaschner Judicial Award presented by the National Conference of Special Court Judges of the American Bar Association, an honor viewed as the “Pulitzer Prize” among judges in courts that are special, or limited jurisdiction. He was the only military judge and the only Kentucky judge to ever receive the honor.
The Flaschner Award came during Stewart’s final year of military service as he neared 14 years on the bench, making him at that time, the Army’s most experienced judge. Among his military awards are the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal (three Oak Leaf Clusters), Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), National Defense Service Medal (one Oak Leaf Cluster), Vietnam Service Medal (two Campaign Stars), Vietnam Campaign Medal (60 devices), Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry (with Palm), two Combat Service Bars, and was inducted into the Ancient Order of St. Barbara.
Throughout his career, Stewart helped others grow in the appreciation for the law and the judicial process. As a military judge, he developed a series of courses helping train Army trial lawyers for the courtroom, and as a district judge, he held “Kids Court” each year sharing his experiences with local youth and expelling court procedures.
Stewart earned degrees from Cumberland College, and two degrees, including a law degree, from the University of Kentucky. The post-graduate thesis he produced during his studies at the University of Virginia JAG School was published.
Known for his devotion to God, his country, and his family, Stewart saw each as an important part of his life. A long-time member of Main Street Baptist Church, Williamsburg, Stewart served many years a deacon and a Sunday school teacher, and was an active member of the Gideons International for 20 years.
Stewart never tired of helping others, often providing pro bono legal work for others after his retirement. Stewart was an avid skeet shooter and coached in many sport.
Stewart was devoted to his wife for almost 65 years, Carolyn Archer Stewart, and often spoke of her to others as a faithful and supportive companion who enriched his life.
Stewart was preceded in death by his mother Edna M. Stewart and father Walter Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and two sons, Robert Stewart (Marilyn), Professor of Philosophy and Theology at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and Don Stewart (Janie), Senior Director of Security Operations and Intelligence, Core Civic, of Springfield, Tn., five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
