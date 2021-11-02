Foreigner set to perform at Corbin Arena Thursday

CORBIN — A high-energy rock show with a lot of songs you know is how Foreigner's Jeff Pilson described the upcoming show at the Corbin Arena. Foreigner will perform at the venue Thursday evening.
Pilson, who joined the band as bassist in 2004, said Foreigner has 16 Top 30 songs and a lot of people forget how many Foreigner songs they actually know.
"There's just no way we can go without playing the big hits," Pilson said in a phone interview with The Times-Tribune. He said there will be a lot of crowd participation at the show because you'll know the songs as the band sticks to the hits.
"It's not a curse by any means, it's actually a blessing, but it means we have to be very selective about when we do songs other than those," Pilson said. "The hits are the staple and that's just the fact of the band."
Prior to the show, local choirs competed for a chance to open for Foreigner in Thursday's show. The Williamsburg High School choir won in a public vote on London's Kool Gold 96.7 WANV website.
Pilson explained that ordinarily the choir would perform on stage with the band during the singing of "I Want to Know What Love Is" because the original recording featured a gospel choir. However, due to COVID the choir will perform as an opener outside the arena prior to the show.
"We're trying to raise money and awareness of music education in public schools because music education, it's one of the first things to suffer when there's budget issues — and there's always budget issues, Pilson said.
The band also sells CDs at the show where the proceeds go to help the school's music programs and for that reason, Foreigner still wanted to continue having the choir during COVID even though the students aren't able to perform the song on stage with the band.
Pilson said the band sees a diverse crowd in attendance at their shows.
"It's what you're shooting for as an artist. You want to connect with as many people as you can from as many age groups as you can and you know Foreigner does a pretty reputable job of doing that, which I think is amazing. And it's really just a testament to the quality of the songs," he said.
