TRI-COUNTY — Several food service programs in the Tri-County are hard at work planning and preparing to serve students even though many are beginning their 2020-2021 education from home.
On Wednesday, the Knox County School District's school food service program announced plans for meal service pickup beginning with the first day of learning at home on Tuesday, September 8.
On Tuesday, from noon until 1 p.m., families and caregivers may visit any elementary school to pick up student meals for the week. However, meals will not be distributed at the middle and high schools, according to a press release from the district.
The weekly meal pickup will continue the following weeks on Monday, September 14 and Monday, September 21. Additional details will be announced when the district begins both learning at home and learning at school.
Families that are unable to drive to their nearest elementary school may request delivery services by calling 606-277-2400.
In the Corbin Independent School District, the Summer Feeding Program will continue with some variations.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Aug. 31 approved a waiver to allow the extension of school summer food programs, said Robin Kinney, associate commissioner in KDE’s Office of Finance and Operations. Kentucky, along with other states, had lobbied for more flexibility on feeding to deal with school shutdowns from COVID-19.
Corbin Food Service Director Janie Keith said they will be sending meals home to children from September 9 through September 25. Families can either come to the school and pick it up or they can request it be delivered. When they pick up or have their meals delivered, they will get both a breakfast and a lunch.
Starting on September 9, meals can be picked up or delivered daily Monday through Friday which is a change to the previous Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule.
Keith said parents and guardians do need to go to the Corbin Schools website to sign up to have the food service either delivered or picked up. The form will ask parents and guardians at which location they want to have their meals picked up. The food service is for any child 18 and under. Keith said running through the 25th, the service isn’t necessarily for an enrolled student but for any children 18 and under. The service will continue to be free.
“We’re supposed to start back on the 28th,” said Keith. “We might have another announcement then. So far everything has been amazing. It’s been exciting to start to see kids.”
Keith said the same rules for the Summer Feeding Program will carry over through the 25th. From March to July the program had already served well over 200,000 meals.
Keith also added that she received information this week about the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, which is a financial resource for families with students who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19. P-EBT provides households with EBT card funds to spend on food at home for students. Keith said that officials are considering adding money for August and September but nothing is official yet.
