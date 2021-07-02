TRI-COUNTY—No Independence Day celebration is complete without fireworks.
With many public fireworks displays cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more people choosing to host their own fireworks shows, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported a 50 percent increase in deaths and injuries in 2020 as compared to 2019, with at least 18 people dying from fireworks-related incidents in last year and approximately 15,600 people being treated in the hospital.
With Independence Day quickly approaching, the Kentucky Division of Fire Prevention is encouraging Kentuckians to take precautions when dealing with fireworks.
Rick Rand, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction, is encouraging families to attend community events rather than celebrating with fireworks at home this year.
“As COVID-19 cases decline and capacity limits and mask requirements are lifted, local governments across Kentucky are hosting fireworks celebrations and other activities as a way to celebrate the holiday,” said Rand. “In addition to safety concerns, it’s important to point out, I think, that part of being a good neighbor is recognizing there are some citizens, and most pets, that do not tolerate loud, unexpected bangs well and fireworks can cause stress and discomfort.”
The following safety practices are recommended when using consumer fireworks:
• Consumer fireworks should be clearly marked and come with instructions for safe use – always read and follow directions on the label.
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place not accessible for children.
• Always have an adult present when handling fireworks and never give fireworks to children, including sparklers which burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is hot enough to melt some metals.
• Always wear safety glasses and light one firework at a time, then move to a safe distance.
• Never stand over fireworks while lighting and don’t attempt to relight malfunctioning fireworks.
• Never light fireworks in bottles or cans or use them in ways they are not intended.
• Never cut or take apart fireworks or add ingredients to fireworks.
• Keep water handy. Douse fireworks that fizzle with water. Soak leftover items in water to prevent a trash fire.
