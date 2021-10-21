WHITLEY COUNTY—Community members are encouraged to get a flu vaccine this year to help protect their families from getting seriously ill this flu season.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older get the flu vaccine, with a few rare exceptions.
Though the Tri-County, just like much of the country, saw a decrease in flu cases last year, Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said that the flu vaccine is the community’s biggest protection this flu season.
“COVID-19 transmission is still very high, despite the decreasing numbers,” Rein said. “Last year, we saw virtually no flu in the community because people were not out and about. With the return to normal activities, we are worried we’ll see flu cases while we still have that high level of COVID-19. Even if we had ‘normal’ flu numbers, that would be concerning as estimates can be as high as 50,000 people dying from the flu in a year.
“That’s concerning for several reasons. The symptoms between the two can be very similar. You can have both infections at the same time. That is tough for your body to respond to – it makes your immune system work that much harder. The people that are at high risk for serious COVID-19 illness are very similar to the people that are at high risk of serious flu illness.”
Protecting yourself and your family from the flu will also help to keep our local hospitals from becoming overrun, as hospitals are still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One common question many have about this year’s flu vaccine is whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine can be taken at the same time or if they will impact their effectiveness.
Though it was initially suggested that people wait 14 days between getting the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccination, Rein said that experts now agree that the 14-day wait is no longer necessary, so much so that both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine can be taken at the same time.
“There is a different mechanism of action so there shouldn’t be an interaction that would impact the effectiveness on either,” Rein said. “The most important thing for either vaccine is that you shouldn’t get either if you feel sick. If you are worried about getting them at the same time, get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can and ideally get a flu vaccine by the end of October.”
The Whitley County Health Department offers the flu vaccine at the Williamsburg office on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment. To make an appointment to get the flu vaccine at the health department, call 606-549-3380 or call your local healthcare provider.
