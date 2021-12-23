TRI-COUNTY—While many are focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, flu season is here as well and health officials are encouraging people to get their flu vaccine to help protect yourself and your family this holiday season.
“The flu vaccine is the single best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the flu,” said Dr. Steven Stack, State Public Health Commissioner, in a press release. “If you are vaccinated, you are less likely to get the flu and spread the flu to those at greatest risk for becoming dangerously ill, including young children, pregnant women, people 65 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions. With COVID-19 cases escalating and the added threat of circulating flu viruses, it is imperative that every Kentuckian take the essential steps to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”
Flu activity in the United States begins to increase around October and will typically peak between December and February.
A yearly flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant people. While vaccination against the flu is recommended for everyone, it is especially important for those at high risk for serious flu-related complications or those who live with or care for people at high risk.
A flu vaccine can reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill from flu and even dying from it.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 18 million Americans became sick with the flu, more than 410,000 were hospitalized and more than 24,000 flu-related deaths were reported during the 2019-2020 flu season.
Experts believe that we may see increased flu activity this season, especially as COVID prevention measures like wearing a mask and social distancing are being relaxed in many places.
Signs and symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Complications of the flu may include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration, sepsis and worsening of chronic medical conditions.
According to the CDC, most healthy adults may be able to infect others beginning one day before symptoms develop and up to five days after becoming sick.
The state public health agency urges all residents to take precautions to avoid the spreading of germs and viruses. In addition to covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing, other good health habits that can help prevent the spread of flu include:
-Washing your hands often with soap and water for 15-20 seconds.
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
-Get an annual flu shot.
-Avoid close contact with people who are sick and if you are sick, keep your distance from others.
-Stay home from work, school and errands, if possible, when you are sick.
-Remind children to practice healthy habits, such as hand washing and avoiding touching your face.
For help finding a flu vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.
