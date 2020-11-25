WHITLEY COUNTY — As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb each day, a different respiratory virus is infecting a lot less people this year than normal — influenza.
In the state, there have been only 131 cases of influenza reported this flu season as of the latest report made by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, whereas at this time last year there were 447 cases.
Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein said it is hard to tell if there has or will be a local change in cases, though, as Whitley County has yet to report a single case of flu this year but the first reported case of flu in the county didn’t happen until the week of November 24 last year.
As mask requirements and social distancing guidelines have been implemented throughout the state since March, Rein believes it is likely the reason why there is a decrease in cases across Kentucky.
“I can speculate that the decrease probably has to do with all the measures we are taking for COVID-19 since flu spreads in a similar way,” said Rein.
Though flu and COVID-19 may be similar in some ways, Reins said there are some very significant differences between the two.
“Just like with the flu, some people experience very mild symptoms with COVID-19,” Rein said. “Just like with the flu, some people experience serious illness. However, COVID-19 is about 10 times deadlier than the flu.”
According to the World Health Organization, influenza has a mortality rate of about 0.1 percent while COVID-19 in Kentucky currently has a mortality rate of 1.1 percent, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The COVID-19 mortality rate for across the United States is higher though, at 2.1 percent and across the world the mortality rate sits at 2.4 percent, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
“Another difference between flu and COVID-19 is transmissibility or how easily it spreads from one person to others,” Rein said. “Generally, one person with influenza spreads it to 1.3 other people. With COVID-19, on average one person with COVID-19 spreads it to 2.5 people, although some estimates are as high as six people.”
Rein said there are a couple of reasons why getting the flu vaccine is especially important this year.
“First, it is important to our healthcare system that we reduce the number of people who need hospitalization,” she said. “Influenza can cause hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations each flu season in the U.S. Preventing flu with the vaccine helps make sure needed healthcare resources are available to take care of people with COVID-19 and other healthcare needs. Second, if your body is worn out from fighting the flu, it might make it vulnerable for other things like COVID-19 or visa versa. People with certain healthcare conditions like diabetes are more likely to experience complications from flu and COVID-19. Getting the flu vaccine gives your immune system and your body a better chance to keep healthy.”
Rein said that it is important that people know that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine and encourages anyone who has yet to get the vaccine to ask their healthcare provider or pharmacy about getting it, as most people six months or older should be getting the vaccine each year.
Rein also wanted to clear up some common misconceptions about the flu vaccine.
“It is medically impossible to get the flu from the flu vaccine,” she said. “Sometimes people get sick around the time that they get the shot. That can be because it takes your body two weeks to make protective antibodies. If you are exposed to the flu around the same time you get the vaccine, your body is not prepared to fight it yet and it can seem like the shot gave you the flu, but it did not.”
