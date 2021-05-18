WHITLEY COUNTY - A Florida man and woman arrested on back to back days for burglary related charges have been indicted by a Whitley County grand jury.
Travis George, 27, and Nicole Cabrera, 46, both of Jacksonville, Florida were arrested during the late hours of March 29 for unlawfully entering four separate storage units in Williamsburg. As a result, the two were indicted on four counts of burglary in the third degree, possession of burglary tools, and theft of unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more.
Police say that the two were also in possession of a stolen car from which they stole numerous items. Both George and Cabrera were indicted on receiving stolen property of the value of $500 but less than $10,000.
Police say that when transporting Cabrera to the Whitley County Detention Center, she was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. She was indicted on possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense as a result.
George was also indicted on the charge of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Police say that shortly after being released from jail the following day, the two were arrested again for burglary. George and Cabrera were named in a separate indictment for burglary in the second degree for unlawfully entering a private residence.
According to a social media post by the Williamsburg Police Department, officers were able to recover some of the stolen items and returned them to the victims involved.
According to Jail Tracker, George and Cabrera are currently being housed in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Also recently indicted was Colin Oaks, 28, of Williamsburg.
Oaks was indicted for his role in an April 22 crash which occurred on Highway 1804. Oaks, traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed into a UTV pulled off on the side of the highway injuring all three passengers of the side-by-side.
Oaks has been indicted on four counts of driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI, criminal mischief in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:
-Jerrad Gilbert, 19, of Corbin: Burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree
-Jason M. Anderson, 44, of Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 but less than $10,000, persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Michael Elliott, 28, of Woodbine: Burglary in the third degree
-Loretta Rice, 36, no address: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more
-Shannon Smith, 43, of Williamsburg: Receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more, fleeing or evading police in the first degree
-Lewis York, 48, of Williamsburg: Theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000
-Larry Windham, 65, of Tyler, Texas: Criminal mischief in the first degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, operating a commercial vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other controlled substances
-Daniel Chasner, 46, of Corbin: Driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI third or greater offense
-Dana Cupp, 37, of Newcomb, Tennessee: Theft of identity of another without consent
-Matthew Thomas, 30, of Lexington: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (heroin) in the first degree, first offense
-Sarah Powers, 34, of Walker: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (heroin) in the first degree, first offense
-Joshua Young, 39, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Tiffany Morgan, 34, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (opiates) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense
-Jose Valaquez, 37, address unknown: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense
-Ricky Siler, 49, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia
-Cleveland Washington, 46, of Richmond: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense
-Roger Fuston, 54, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense
-Aze Davis, 49, of McKenzie, Tennessee: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.
