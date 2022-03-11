Flat Lick man arrested after robbery at gunpoint 

KNOX COUNTY—A Flat Lick man is facing several charges following a robbery at a business in Knox County on Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 1:46 p.m. on Thursday, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Sgt. Carl Frith and Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to a call of a robbery at a Dollar General in Flat Lick.
Upon further investigation, officers learned that an individual had allegedly robbed the store clerk at gunpoint and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputy Broughton was given a description of the suspect and was told he had fled the scene on a white trike 3-wheeled motorcycle heading southbound on Highway 25E toward Bell County.
The suspect, who was identified as Lee Warren, 35, had his cellphone pinged by Knox County Dispatch to an area near a store under construction on Highway 25E in Pineville.
Responding to the location was Pineville Officer Curtis Pingleton who was assisted by Bell County Sgt. Frank Foster and Deputy Jody Risner. According to the press release, Pingleton had prior experience with Warren and had previously taken out warrants on him for theft of checks from a family member.
Warren was arrested without incident and transported to the Knox County Detention Center.
He was charged with first-degree robbery by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, while his Bell County charges include five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, second degree; four counts of theft by deception – cold checks under $500; and one count of theft by deception – cold checks in the amount of $500-$1,000.
Warren was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a combined total cash bond of $101,000.
