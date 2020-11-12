Five new flag poles were installed outside of the Knox County courthouse Tuesday morning, adorning flags representing each branch of the U.S. military in honor of Veterans Day. An event was held where a small crowd made up of Knox County and Barbourville city officials, along with local residents on hand to see the flags raised. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Flag poles installed at courthouse as part of Veterans Day event
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
