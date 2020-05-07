There is no limit to the kinds of prayer which are possible, since prayer is any genuine attempt to communicate with God, but there are five types of prayer which seem to be virtually universal. The first type of prayer is the prayer of thanks. Many of the faithful start and end each day by thanking God, and there is always something to be thankful for, including our very existence.
The second type of prayer is the prayer of confession or contrition, where we confess our sins to God. This is often framed in terms of what we have done wrong or what we have failed to do, and should include improper or unkind thoughts, and true remorse.
A third type of prayer is the prayer of petition, the prayer which asks for God's help. These prayers are sometimes thought unnecessary, since God presumably knows better than we do what we need, but it certainly feels right to ask God for help.
A fourth prayer is the prayer of praise, where we extol or exalt God, typically for his goodness, power, or wisdom.
The last type of prayer, which is often overlooked because it is more akin to meditation than to prayer, is when we simply feel ourselves in the presence of God who cares for and about us. The sense that there is a Supreme Being who is not indifferent to our suffering should become a way of being in the world, and something which we should strive for constantly.
--Christopher Simon
