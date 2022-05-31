WHITLEY COUNTY — Five Williamsburg residents were arrested late Thursday night after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Cane Creek.
On Thursday night, the Williamsburg Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Shelby Hurst Road in Whitley County. According to a release from the police department, a search of the premises and of the suspects on the scene, police officers found suspected methamphetamine, schedule II pill tablets, schedule IIII pill tablets, marijuana and an assortment of drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. Five individuals were then arrested on various charges.
Those individuals include:
-Christopher Hayes, 51, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
-Donald R. Hurst, 52, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia;
-Opal Hurst, 54, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia;
-Roger Rutherford, 45, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, third-degree assault of a police officer.
-Danny L. McFarland, 46, was served with an indictment warrant for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and served with a bench warrant for nonpayment of fines.
Rutherford allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted two police officers during a brief scuffle while officers were attempting to make the arrest, according to the release.
All individuals were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. WPD officers were assisted by deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department and the Whitley County Constables Office.
