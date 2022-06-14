CORBIN — Five people were arrested, eight warrants served, multiple criminal charges cited and a large amount of methamphetamine seized on Saturday after law enforcement was attempting to locate a woman with active warrants in Corbin.
Whitley County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Jonas Saunders and Kentucky State Police Trooper Donnie Jones responded to Pinewood Drive off 5th Street Road in Corbin in an attempt to locate Nytishia Younts who was known to have multiple active warrants for her arrest, according to a post from Whitley County Sherif's Department.
A large group of people was found around the garage area of the residence. Younts, 49, of Corbin was identified as one of those in the group. Also within the group was Brian Smith who, after an investigation, officers determined had a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, the post for the sheriff's department said.
After further investigation, officers located more suspected methamphetamine in the surrounding area and structures, the post for the sheriff's department said.
Marvin Golden, 51, of Walker, Kentucky, who also had an active warrant for his arrest was also located within the group.
While officers were still at the residence, a vehicle operated by Jason Goodman, 37, of Lily pulled up the driveway. Trooper Jones determined Goodman to be under the influence and arrested him for a felony DUI - third offense. Goodman also had active warrants for his arrest.
Another vehicle pulled up shortly after. Inside the vehicle was Laura Saylor, 61, of Corbin who also had an active warrant for her arrest.
Younts and Brian Smith, 39, of Corbin were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assisting on the scene was Deputy Brentley Patrick.
