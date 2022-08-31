WILLIAMSBURG — In a press release from the Williamsburg Police Department, a total of five individuals were arrested in two separate incidents.
In the first case from last Tuesday, Robert Milke, 46, of Crossville, Tennessee, and Daniel Young, 42, of Crossville, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine, and trafficking in marijuana. The investigating officers included Officer Daniel Lovitt, K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton, and Officer Dorman Patrick.
In a separate incident on Wednesday, Terry Vickery, 48, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, Misti Rose, 46, of Lafollette, Tennessee, and Lee Smith, 69, of Williamsburg, were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arresting officers during the investigation were Officer Chad Foley, Officer Eddie Cain, Officer Steven Hill, Officer Greg Rhoades, and Sergeant Elijah Hunter.
Milke, Young, Vickery, Rose, and Smith were all still housed in the Whitley County Detention Center at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.