CORBIN — The Corbin Tourism Commission is gearing up for a busy year in 2021, as it prepares for the first travel show sponsored by the commission in over a year when WYMT’s Fishing Expo takes place this weekend at the Corbin Arena.
“I was bound and determined to kick the new year off right,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel during Tuesday’s Tourism Commission meeting.
This year’s expo started Friday and will continue Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Kriebel said that in years past the expo has drawn people in from several surrounding states, and sees a lot of visitors from neighboring communities like Harlan and Hazard.
Kriebel wasn’t sure of the expected number of visitors for this year’s event, but did say the Corbin Arena was a good place to host the event as its size will help with social distancing.
“This is a different type of event, but just based on the events that I did downtown during the holidays and Octoberfest, I think that people will come,” noted Kriebel.
The expo will feature guest Chad Hoover, who is helping bring this year’s college national championship for kayak fishing to the area in October.
Kriebel said the event, which is scheduled for Oct. 8-9, will see the city of London host coaching meetings before the event, and the city of Corbin host the weigh-in and championship awards following the event.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commission voted to partner with the city of Corbin to once again bring the ice-skating rink back to Corbin later this year.
Similar to last year, the rink will be placed in downtown Corbin’s Christmas village Dec. 4-11.
“Despite the coronavirus, it was a success this year. We had at least a thousand people come through,” Kriebel said, later adding she believes this year could see double the participants.
Kriebel said she has been in contact with the company that rents the iceskating rink, and that they are willing to charge the same price to rent the rink as they charged last year. Renting the rink will cost the city of Corbin and the Tourism Commission $5,183 each.
“It’s something you do for the community and the kids,” commented Chairperson Victor Patel. “For some of the kids that was probably the highlight of their week or maybe even month,” he added later.
Kriebel also announced two new events being added to this year’s schedule. The first is a downtown festival celebrating Colonel Sanders called the Colonel Fest scheduled for April 24.
The festival will feature a fried-chicken cooking contest where judges will judge the best fried chicken, as well as a fried-chicken eating contest. Kriebel also said she was thinking of adding a 1K chicken run to the inaugural festival.
“It’s similar to a donut run, but it’s a chicken run,” she said. “[Participants will] eat chicken and then they run a 1K which is like nothing, less than a mile, and then they eat chicken at the end. It’s just supposed to be silly and fun.”
The festival will also feature fun and games for kids, and will host a Colonel Sanders lookalike contest.
Kriebel said she was working with JRN, the company that owns Corbin’s KFC restaurant, and the restaurant itself to create a partnership for the festival.
The next newest event coming to Corbin is The Flavor of Main scheduled to be held July 24 in downtown Corbin.
Details surrounding the event are still be ironed out by Kriebel, but she said the event would be an outdoor, ticketed, dining experience.
Kriebel said she was in the research phase of planning the event, and that she recently talked with downtown managers in other parts of the country.
“I talked to the downtown director in Boise, Idaho [on Monday], as well as the downtown person from El Paso, Texas last week about their event, and all of the particulars, the movement, and how it works,” she said.
Kriebel said the next step in planning the event would be sitting down with downtown Corbin’s higher-end restaurants and discussing a price point for the event.
More details about the event will be provided by the Times-Tribune once they are made available.
