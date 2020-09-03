KNOX COUNTY -- During its regularly scheduled meeting last week, the Knox County Fiscal Court accepted a recommendation from the Knox County 911 board and newly appointed director, Mike Taylor, to purchase an alert system through AlertSense as a way to communicate with Knox Countians.
"Last court meeting, we had a discussion about a warning system," noted Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell. "This will send out notifications. Jailer, just like if you had someone get away, we can pinpoint an area, a half-mile radius within the jail, and it reverse calls people. It's just like the school system basically uses."
Mitchell said a bonus of using the system would be the fact that other county officials would be able to use the system to send alerts to citizens.
"If we have a missing person or a Golden Alert here in the county, it can be used," he said. "Fire departments can use it for their fire districts is what we've been told, to send out notifications."
"This sends notifications through text, email, fax and will automatically upload to a Facebook or Twitter account," explained Taylor.
Taylor also noted that the system will send out automatic weather alerts.
Judge Mitchell said that he originally wanted to wait on a grant that Kentucky Emergency Management makes available every year. However, with the way the state government is operating due to the coronavirus, Mitchell said he was worried that the grant wouldn't be available this year.
The system costs $3,495 a year and includes unlimited training, 24/7 support, and unlimited mobile alerts. The system will work by sending alerts through an app citizen's will be able to download onto their smartphones free of charge.
"I don't think we can afford not to do it," said Mitchell. "Like I said, I'd like to wait and see if we can get a grant for it, but they might not even facilitate that this year. For that kind of money, I think for the public's safety, it's a good thing."
The court also established a local industrial development authority for Knox County.
"This is to help us attract more businesses to the area," noted Roger Mills, Magistrate of district one.
Mitchell said this would be the first time the county had an industrial development authority and that every other county around Knox County has one.
The board also approved the entering into a one-year, non-elusive contract with building inspector Wesley Finley.
"He is a level two building inspector that currently works Pulaski County, McCreary County, Whitley County, and the city of Corbin," Mitchell said. "He has all the credentials and everything to make the required inspections."
The court made sure to mention that that this agreement between it and Finley would not cost the court any money.
"His fees are identical to the state's fees," noted County Attorney Gilbert Holland. "He can't increase those. So there won't be any additional fees or additional costs on anybody that's required to use him."
The board also approved the second-reading of ordinance which will allow citizens building commercial properties to use the newly contracted building inspector instead of having to go through Frankfort to use a state appointed one.
"This is a building code ordinance that in no way affects people building private buildings on their property," Mitchell explained. "This is just for people [building] commercial buildings and stuff like that. Now multi-family, they have to be inspected by the state, apartments and stuff like that."
The court also approved a motion authorizing Judge Mitchell to solicit pricing and secure a line of credit to defer long term expenses at the Knox County Road Department.
According to Mitchell, within the last four years the county has received three FEMA declarations, but had just completed a FEMA funded project from 2017. They still have uncompleted projects from February 2019 and earlier this year.
Mitchell said this was the only way he knew how to get those projects completed in a quicker amount of time with the shortfall of revenue from the county's road funds.
"Hopefully we can find a low interest rate, a short-term low interest rate, where we can perform the projects until FEMA reimburses us," he said. "That usually takes a couple of months. I don't know how we can do it without doing something like this, and complete so many projects. This would be reimbursement back from FEMA less the 13 percent in-kind that we're responsible for."
In other fiscal court news, the fiscal court:
- Approved a motion to promote Malachi Jackson and Tiffany Gambrel from part-time to full-time at the Knox County Detention Center as of Sept. 1, 2020.
Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons informed the court that the jail had received a federal grant worth a little more than $19,000 to help with costs brought on by COVID-19, and that two of the three inmates who had escaped from the jail had been brought back in. The only one still at-large escaped in the spring while working as part of the county's road crew mowing grass.
- Approved the Sheriff's 2019 local tax settlement.
- Awarding the bid of the county's rail and crib projects to Hinkle Environmental, the only bidder for the project, and awarding the company Norvex the bid to supply the county with janitorial supply.
- Approved a motion to accept Ash Lane into the county road system, as per the registered survey and the deed submitted.
- Approved the county attorney's delinquent tax report for the month of July for the amount of $131,018.76.
