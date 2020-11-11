BARBOURVILLE -- The Knox County Fiscal Court recently approved a motion to apply for grant funding through the USDA Community Facility Grant program in hopes of using that grant money to assist in the relocation of the Knox County 911 Dispatch.
The $250,000 grant, if awarded, would assist in moving the dispatch center from the top floor of the building it is currently in to the bottom floor.
The dispatch center once shared its building with the Knox County Sheriff's Office. However, the Sheriff's Office has recently moved to the Knox County Annex, which is housed in the old Knox County Jail.
"It's a very sophisticated move on the account of phone lines," Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell told the Times-Tribune, also noting that the grant would help with renovating the old building the dispatch center calls home.
"Our 911 has really come a long way. We have a new director, Mike Taylor" Mitchell added. "He's really straightened it out over there."
The court also approved a motion to apply for another USDA grant to be used for the acquisition of a tractor for the county's road department.
Mitchell announced that a special ceremony would be held outside of the Knox County Courthouse on Veterans Day, November 11.
Mitchell said the ceremony would consist of adding new flag poles outside of the courthouse and that it would recognize each branch of the military.
The court passed several motions approving of hires for various county entities. One of which was the hirings of Christopher Wagers, Zachary Sanders, Joetta Davis, Dana Wade as part-time employees of the Knox County Detention Center. The court also approved promoting Steven Jackson from part-time to full-time.
The court approved the hiring John White as a part-time custodian at the Knox County Courthouse and William Shelby as part-time employee at the Knox County 911 dispatch center.
The court passed a motion approving the county attorney's delinquent tax report for the month of September in the amount $44,669.97.
It also approved resolution 20201028-01 which designates John Tye, the Knox County treasurer, as the applicant agent for Knox County.
As the applicant agent, Tye is authorized to act on behalf of the Knox County Fiscal Court in attempting to obtain federal financial assistance under the disaster relief act.
The fiscal court also approved a motion changing its November meeting from the 25th to the 18th, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.