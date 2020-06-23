WHITLEY COUNTY — During the June meeting, in an effort to meet state retirement obligations, the Whitley County Board of Health approved a tax increase. One day after that meeting, the Whitley County Fiscal Court voted to disapprove the proposed tax increase.
There’s a large retirement obligation for the Whitley County Health Department and like several across the state, the health department is forecasted to have an increase in their retirement payments.
Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein said fortunately this year is subsidized. However, according to Rein, in fiscal year 2021 the department is projected to pay $700,000 and the following year it’s projected to pay $1.5 million or more.
The Whitley County Health Department has an unfunded pension liability as do many others involved in the state retirement system as a quasi governments organization. With the passing of SB249, health departments will now use a level percentage of payroll to calculate their liability payments for the next several years.
The new law negatively impacted approximately 20 of the 60 health departments in Kentucky. Rein said the Whitley County Health Department happened to be one of them.
“Obviously that’s daunting to figure out how we remain solvent and figure out how to pay that past debt,” she said.
The debt has to be paid. Rein said they looked at operation reserves, saving accounts and public health tax.
“We’ve done a lot in the last year to cut expenses and to look for opportunities to increase revenue. We can’t cover that long term without doing something else so my recommendation was to increase taxes,” she added.
Rein said there was talk among lawmakers (who knew ahead of time that some health departments would be negatively impacted) about how to support them. However Rein said those support suggestions were taken out of the legislation.
In some of those discussions, Rein said in order to have that financial help, there would be strings attached.
“One of those strings attached would be that agencies demonstrated efforts to increase taxes to meet their retirement obligation,” said Rein. “In anticipation that they were going to revisit that in the continuation and looking forward that we don’t have enough savings to pay $2 million a year for 30 years and that if we want to access the state dollars, we do have to make a good faith effort to address our own tax rate.”
Rein explained that as part of a public health taxing district, a portion of property taxes go towards public health to support public health activities.
“What we’re saying is, that 4 percent doesn’t generate enough to cover the services that we have to provide plus the pension liability,” Rein said.
The Whitley County Board of Health approved a one percent tax increase Monday, June 15.
On Tuesday during the Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting, Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr., who is also a member of the board of health, discussed the tax increase as well as a new law that gives the county authority that it did not previously have.
White said in years past the county would just approve rates for record. Now the fiscal court has the power to set the rate.
“If the health department votes to increase the tax rate, we have the right to set the rate at a lower rate or to disapprove the rate altogether and set it at the compensating rate,” said White. “Under a new law the court has 30 days to make a decision on the tax rate after being made aware of the board of health's vote. Whether me being a part of that meeting and being made aware that they’ve already raised property taxes counts as submittal or not, I’m not sure. But our next fiscal court meeting is another 30 days away because of the way the dates fall. So I didn’t want to slide through the cracks.”
White, along with one other board of health representative, opposed the tax increase.
White gave his opinion of the matter.
“Some of the costs that the health department is trying to pay for are not costs that are going to be part of the upcoming fiscal year,” added White. “It’s future retirement costs that they’re trying to pay for. It won't even begin until July 2021. We will have a legislative session between now and then.”
As much as the health department is faced with difficult times, White said everyone else is too.
“It’s a hard time for the health department, but it's a hard time for people too and it’s hard for businesses,” he added.
He also made mention of the board appointment, saying members of the board of health are local people but they’re not appointed locally, rather they are appointed by the cabinet secretary for the governor.
“It’s strongly a state agency in the way they’re created,” said White. “They’re a participant in state retirement, not county retirement. They call themselves a quasi governmental entity and they call themselves a county health department, but at the same time it’s got a 13-member board with two county representatives and 11 are from the Cabinet of Health and Human Services. It’s primarily a state board and now they’re asking local taxpayers to foot the bill for some issues with the state retirement.”
Rein said while the board is appointed by the Cabinet of Health and Human Services they are all local people, all local taxpayers.
“There’s no state representation on our board of health,” added Rein. “It’s very much a local board.”
Additionally there are concerns about whether legislatures will decide to designate more funding toward the retirement when they reconvene. Rein said she welcomes and encourages a robust discussion about these issues.
The county retirement system has been segregated from the states and according to White is much healthier. He said it’s difficult to ask citizens to pay more taxes (considering the current state of things due to the COVID-19) for something that might happen on the horizon if the state doesn’t step up and pay.
Magistrate Scotty Harrison said he feels like it’s bad timing.
White referenced and made an example out of county jails and said the state often digs themselves a hole and passes it on to local taxpayers.
“It’s not right the way the state has done county jails over the last 40 years,” said White. “If you look at it, it’s disgusting.”
White went on to say that in the late 70s, the state fully funded the operation of jails and then over time the burden got passed to local magistrates, judges and jailers.
White said more than once during the meeting he is 100 percent against the tax increase.
Harrison asked even though the Board of Health hasn’t submitted a formal letter informing the court of the vote on the tax increase, would the court consider White's notification as such.
“They made a formal vote last night. I was a part of the meeting. They have to do some submissions before that letter comes back to the court. But with this 30-day limit, if we don’t act within 30 days of the submittal, we lose our chances of stopping it. With me being a part of that meeting, it’s counted as a submittal and if we don’t deal with it tonight, we’ve lost our chances of stopping it,” said White.
Whitley County Attorney Bob Hammons noted that the court would deal with the matter twice. He said the court could deal with the issue during the present meeting and again when they receive the formal notice from the health department.
The court unanimously voted to disapprove the proposed tax rate by the Whitley County Health Department.
White said the court may have to deal with the issue again in July or August when they receive formal notification however he wanted to move forward to protect the citizens.
Angelika Weaver who serves as one of the board’s consumer representatives also voted no.
“You have to have a really good understanding if you’re deciding on people’s money, especially increasing a tax rate,” said Weaver. “You really need to have a solid understanding of what it is you’re voting to increase and why you’re doing it. And at the time I did not. I need more information before I can vote yes.”
Board of Health members are: David Williams, (Chair) Don Creech, (Vice Chair) Pat White, Travis Sulfridge, Doug Carr, Jill West, Angelika Weaver, Roddy Harrison, Candice Troxell, Aaron House, Shera Newcomb and Ron Herd.
