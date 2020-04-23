WHITLEY COUNTY — A meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court was held Tuesday where court officials continued to maintain social distancing practices and live streamed the meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During the approval of the claims list, Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr. noted that the court bought quite a few cleaning supplies and have coded those to COVID-19 spending, hopeful to be able to get some reimbursement through grant funding for that.
The court approved the Occupational Tax Distribution Agreement. White said the agreement has been renewed since well before his tenure in office. White spoke with both mayors and will renew the agreement as it stands to enter back into that as it has been for approximately the last 15 years.
Whitley County Treasurer Jeff Gray worked to get a new open line of credit for the county. White said this allows the fiscal court to put together a new line of credit for the county to be able to draw on to help with cash flow. This will help with high dollar items like the Foley Bend project and the FEMA soil nail project on Little Wolf Creek, he added.
“Those are very large dollar figure projects and at the end of the budget like these are sometimes it makes it very hard to cash flow,” said White. “We have to pay those bills within 30 days under Kentucky statute. This line of credit will allow us to help with that. There are other issues right around the end of the fiscal year that sometimes we will run into that we will be able to use this for.”
In the past the court has had to take out loans for end of year issues and White explained this line of credit will be a much simpler process.
The court, under the recommendation of White, accepted the low bid for the road stabilization projects
A presentation of partial payment of excess fees from the Whitley County Clerk in the amount of $40,500 was made. The money is from last fiscal year.
“From what I’m hearing from the budget numbers, we’re going to need all that and more,” said White.
In other business, the Fiscal Court:
- Approved petitions to adopt Oakdale Road and Tucker Lane at .035 miles into the county road system;
- Accepted the petition to adopt Moose Mountain into the county road system;
- Approved the Whitley County Sheriff Office Quarterly Report and Annual Settlement for 2020;
- Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley reported for the month of March the department had 1,137 complaints, 88 criminal arrests, worked 29 motor vehicles collisions and opened 20 criminal cases; and
- Approved a resolution pertaining to Whitley County E911 Dispatch interlocal agreement between the city of Williamsburg, the city of Corbin and the Whitley County Fiscal Court.
White said this was an interlocal agreement for the advisory board that had been in place but there have been some updates. They have been pushing the court to make these changes for a few months and White wants to comply. White said he doesn’t anticipate any substantial change in how the center operates. The board members will remain the same but White thinks they are moving authority more toward Jason Wilson as a law enforcement officer and the board being more as an advisory.
