KNOX COUNTY -- Before the Knox County Fiscal Court's meeting was called to order Tuesday, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell asked that those in attendance observe a moment of silence in honor of former Judge-Executive Carnell Sprinkles who recently passed away.
Sprinkles served as Knox County judge-executive from 1986-1989, and served as the chairman of the board at the Cumberland Valley Area Development District at that time.
"Carnell was an active member of the community, a business leader," noted Mitchell.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey then led the court in a prayer following the moment of silence.
Among the items approved on the court's agenda once the meeting was called to order, was a motion accepting the poll vote for resolution 20210111.
As previously reported, the resolution calls on Kentucky's state leaders to reallocate tax funds given to the University of Kentucky following the basketball team kneeling during the national anthem prior to a game against Florida earlier this month.
No further discussion about the resolution took place during Tuesday's meeting. However, back when the resolution was first announced, Mitchell told the Times-Tribune it was his idea to create the resolution and said the actions of the men's basketball team were disrespectful to those who served in the military.
The court also passed a motion approving resolution 20210126-01 on Tuesday, which authorizes the endorsement of an application in partnership with the city of Barbourville.
"This would be for the new work ready training center that's currently being renovated," explained Mitchell, adding the partnership would also include the community action agency, KCEOC.
Mitchell said the resolution did not financially obligate the county should something fall through with the other two members of the partnership.
"It releases us from any liability," he confirmed.
"Each area's local government has to apply in order for their community action agency to get the funds to release out to the public," explained County Attorney Gilbert Holland.
The court later approved the county clerk's 2021 continuation certificate bond with Western Surety Company, which Corey said was standard procedure and required. The court also approved the clerk's 2021 budget as presented, salary cap for 2021 in the amount of $650,000, and the fourth-quarter quarterly report.
In regards to the quarterly report, Corey said, "In 2019 in the county clerk's office, we took in $9.3 million. We're down a little bit in 2020, we're at $8.8 million. That just shows you the effect of COVID-19 and the effect its had on our local economy."
The court also approved an amendment to the clerk's 2020 budget.
Corey explained that the only thing his office spent more than was budgeted for last year was postage. He says this was due to the lockdown and extensive mailing his office had to perform as a result. That combined with the mailing of absentee ballots during the primaries and general election led to more postage being used than originally planned for.
Corey then provided the court with a brief update of his office saying both the Barbourville and Corbin locations were currently closed due to three of his staff testing positive for COVID-19.
"Of course that's made five employees be off," he explained. "Due to that factor, we've had to kind of limit our service this week," Corey continued, adding he has had to pull staff from the Corbin office to the Barbourville location.
"We do have some people inside who are doing some necessary recording items that kind of keep the financial world going, banks are doing mortgages and the type of thing," he said.
Corey added that he and his staff had been fortunate when it came to COVID-19, making through all of 2020 and the election cycle, in which he and his staff came into contact with more than 6,000 people, without any employees testing positive for the virus.
Corey said his hopes were to be able to reopen both offices to the public this coming Monday.
In other fiscal court business, the court:
- Approved a motion accepting a poll vote authorizing Judge Mitchell spend up to $15,000 to purchase an asphalt pugmill from Govdeals.com.
- Approved the hiring of Tina Grubb, Johnathan Bennet, Jonathan Brown, Lucas Hensley, and Michael Gray as part-time staff at the Knox County Detention Center.
- Approved the county attorney's delinquent tax report for the month the month of December in the amount of $9,452.
- Approved the county sheriff's 2020 fourth-quarter budget, and 2021 salary cap in the amount of $675,000 as presented.
- Approved the surplus of four John Deere tractors from the Knox County Road Department.
Mitchell said the tractors were 16-17 years old, and that they would be listed on Govdeals.com.
