WHITLEY COUNTY — “We’re grateful for the time that we had with him,” said friend and fellow firefighter Wayne Honeycutt.
Saturday afternoon, dozens of first responders drove their vehicles through southern Whitley County and down into Tennessee, many with lights flashing out of respect for one of their own — Fire Captain Ed LeForce.
Niles "Ed" Edward LeForce Jr. 51, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, April 15.
He was born January 27, 1969, in Corbin. He was a lifetime member of the Jellico Rescue Squad and Captain of the South Whitley Volunteer Fire Department. He served as a Reserve Deputy for the Campbell County Sheriff Department for several years.
Wayne Honeycutt, Fire Chief South Whitley Volunteer Fire Department, was a longtime friend of LeForce. They started together in 1994 at the Jellico Rescue Squad. Eventually they went separate ways in service but they met back up at South Whitley Fire Department.
Honeycutt said he’d been serving alongside LeForce there for the last eight years.
“He’s very faithful,” said Honeycutt. “If he missed a call, there was something going on because if it wasn’t bust he was there.”
LeForce worked his way into the captain's position.
Outside of the fire department, LeForce enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and outdoor activities with friends and family.
On Saturday afternoon in Jellico just before the road curved around to meet the cemetery, first responders along with friends and family gathered underneath an oversized American flag that hung proudly from two ladders. Red and black ribbons lined sign posts and fence posts throughout the town. The sign in front of the local car wash read "Thank you for your service to the community 605."
Honeycutt said all of this was just a way to honor LeForce, a person who devoted his time and energy to the community and the people that passed through it.
“A lot of the time the people that we are helping, is not people that are from our community, like on the interstate or down 25,” said Honeycutt. “A lot of times they are people we don’t even know.”
Throughout the years, LeForce had helped with many services just like the one that was held in his honor Saturday. Honeycutt said he would have been proud, he would have been happy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.