Local first responders, officials and community members gathered Wednesday evening to pray and thank health care workers at Baptist Health Corbin. Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, Corbin Fire Department and Corbin Police Department were all in the caravan of vehicles that drove from the Corbin Arena to the hospital to parade around the parking lot. Following the drive around the parking lot, a prayer was shared. | Photos by Erin Cox

