Local first responders, officials and community members gathered Wednesday evening to pray and thank health care workers at Baptist Health Corbin. Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, Corbin Fire Department and Corbin Police Department were all in the caravan of vehicles that drove from the Corbin Arena to the hospital to parade around the parking lot. Following the drive around the parking lot, a prayer was shared. | Photos by Erin Cox
featured
First responders, govt. officials show appreciation for hospital with parade
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jimmy Johns, age 77, passed away at his home in Corbin, KY on Monday October 12, 2020. He was born in Harlan County, Kentucky and was a retired truck driver before going on to serve as a Laurel County Deputy. Jimmy loved his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by hi…
Melvin Jay Kerr, age 63, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father, James Herman Kerr; Brother, James Ray Kerr; and daughter, Wendy Marie Kerr. Melvin worked as a custodian at the EKU Corbin Campus and loved…
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested after Williamsburg bank robbery, police pursuit
- Corbin limiting athletic events to parents only
- BREAKING: Corbin Schools to delay in-person classes
- ‘Far too many cases,’ Beshear said on heels of another record week
- DISTRICT BLOWOUT: Corbin dominates during 34-7 win over Knox Central
- PAGE TURNER: The brick and mortar of 201 N. Kentucky Avenue
- Southern Laurel business joins Corbin in annexation lawsuit
- Whitley County Health Department reports 4 COVID-19 related deaths
- Corbin man facing rape charge
- London, Corbin and Somerset officials support effort to bring passenger airline service to area
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.