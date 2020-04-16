First COVID-19 case in Knox County has recovered

KNOX COUNTY — The Knox County Health Department reported that its first positive COVID-19 patient has fully recovered as of Wednesday as it added a third case in the county later Wednesday.
Knox County reported its first case on April 6. The Barbourville Police Department confirmed later that day that it was a police officer with the department who had the positive COVID-19 test.
A handful of other officers and Barbourville Mayor David Thompson were all reportedly told to self-quarantine because they had been in close contact with the officer.
The Knox County Health Department stated Wednesday that all close contacts with the individual have completed their isolation and quarantine time.
Two cases in Knox County still remain active. The second case reported in the county was on April 11. The third case was reported Wednesday morning and Knox County Health Department had not updated its graph as of press time.
The Knox County Health Department made the announcement around noon Wednesday.
The Knox County Health Department said in a press release that it is collaborating with the Department for Public Health to track individuals who has close contact with this case and are at risk for infection. Those individuals will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to safeguard their own health and the health of the public.
The Knox County Health Department also reported on Wednesday that 138 have been tested in the county.
