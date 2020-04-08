LONDON -- A local urgent care and walk-in clinic is making changes in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. As part of continued efforts to keep patients healthy, First Care Urgent Care is now offering in-vehicle check-in. You are now able to enter all of your registration details, and even upload photos of your driver's license and insurance card from the comfort of your home or vehicle. First Care will triage you during your in-vehicle wait, and can then evaluate and make real-time decisions on patients whose symptoms may be consistent with COVID-19, helping to reduce the transmission of the illness.
"Our first priority is to minimize the number of people that come in contact with those that are symptomatic," said Director of Clinical Quality of First Care, Sabrina Briggs. "First Care continues to evaluate and improve our procedures during this pandemic to ensure the safety of our patients and employees. We are thankful to the London community for their overwhelming support in these new procedures."
After a temperature check is administered, patients are then asked to wait in their cars. Some visits can even be completely conducted in the car. "We can swab for the flu or strep at the car and then process the test in the clinic. The provider is then able to prescribe any needed medications over the phone" said Briggs. At this time, COVID-19 testing is not available at First Care.
Checking-in online is available from our Facebook page or through our website. Reserve your place in line by selecting a time that works for you and enter your registration details. If your preferred time is not available, you are welcome to walk in any time between 8 a.m.-8 p.m., everyday. Staff will be able to assist you in the new registration process.
