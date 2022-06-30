TRI-COUNTY — As Independence Day rapidly approaches, so too do plans of togetherness, barbecues, swimming and warm weather, but none of that would feel proper for the holiday without one important component: the fireworks.
Whether it be sparklers for the kids or the massive kabooms that set locals back hundreds of dollars every year, fireworks become a staple in local festivities. That said, despite their bright colors and funny shapes, the fact remains that a firework is a form of explosive device, and as such, injuries are incredibly common.
During summer, there are 200 reported injuries per day in the United States, costing millions of dollars worth of property damage to buildings, vehicles and parks. It’s also reported that fireworks start an average of over 18,000 fires of all sizes every year.
Of the injuries, nearly half (44%) are burns ranging from first- to third-degree, with the second most common form of injury being hand and finger injuries, which includes potential amputations, which makes up 28%.
Fireworks are dangerous and it’s important for anyone handling or around them to know proper safety regulations for their area in an effort to curb injuries and legal troubles this holiday weekend.
State law in Kentucky states that individuals must be 18 years of age or older in order to buy fireworks of any kind. Also, fireworks are not to be ignited within 200 feet of any home or structure in an effort to curb fires.
What makes firework safety especially difficult in the commonwealth, is the third law regarding fireworks: local ordinances trump state law in all cases. This means that effectively, the rules for when it is and isn't acceptable for igniting fireworks changes in every city in the state, and it’s up to the locals to determine what they are and aren’t allowed to do in their town.
In London, the local ordinances state that fireworks may be ignited between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. from June 20 until July 6.
In Corbin, fireworks may be ignited between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight from July 2 until July 6, as well as Dec. 31.
In Williamsburg, a local ordinance for times does not exist, but rather the town goes off of what the mayor declares on a yearly basis. This year, the mayor declared fireworks will be reserved for only the Fourth, with ignitions required to end by midnight.
While knowing when to set off fireworks is important for a number of reasons, not being fined or facing legal consequences is also just as, if not more important, to know how to be safe when using fireworks.
A fire marshal for London proposed the following rules for firework safety:
-Always use fireworks outdoors, never indoors.
-Always keep a bucket of water or working water hose nearby in case of a fire.
-Only use fireworks as they were intended, do not combine or alter fireworks.
-Never relight a ‘dud’ firework. Wait 20 minutes and soak it in water.
-Do not set off fireworks under the influence of alcohol or other substances.
-Never allow children to play with or light fireworks.
-Do not attempt to use handmade fireworks. They can and will kill you.
-Report illegal fireworks or explosives to your fire department.
-Read and follow instructions on firework labels.
-Use common sense. Keep a safe distance and even consider safety glasses.
Other recommendations include keeping pets locked up indoors, igniting fireworks on a flat and non-flammable surface and having some kind of protection if things go wrong.
Fireworks are not just a hazard to the people igniting them, they are a hazard to everyone in the vicinity, with a recent example of such a tragedy coming one year ago when Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matis Kivlenieks was struck and killed by a rogue firework at a party whilst lounging in a hot tub.
Other famous advocates for firework safety include NFL linebacker Jason Paul-Pierre, who famously played part of his career with amputated fingers on his right hand after a firework accident.
Independence Day is a time for celebration and Tri-County residents are encouraged to have fun and enjoy their holiday, but despite the awe surrounding them, fireworks are explosive devices, and it’s important to stay safe and obey all local ordinances surrounding their ignition in order to ensure the day goes smoothly and happily for everyone involved.
