WILLIAMSBURG — On Friday, Bridgestone Americas received confirmation that a contractor at the Williamsburg Firestone Industrial Products Plant tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). According to Emily Weaver, director of communications for Bridgestone Americas, the contractor is currently in isolation at home.
“We remain in contact with the contractor and all employees at the facility to provide clear direction and ensure their safety regarding this matter,” said Weaver in a press release issued to the Times-Tribune Monday. “Our most important priority is to ensure the well-being and safety of our employees and the integrity of our operations.”
The business is continuing to monitor advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local governments, as well as government regulations in countries where employees work and travel to update their global response plans.
Weaver said the company was prepared and is following rapid response plans developed through their Enterprise Crisis Management Team. A team has been monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and consulting federal, state and local officials, as well as health organizations to coordinate risk mitigation and business continuity strategies.
Out of an abundance of caution and to help ensure the continued safety and well-being of their employees, Firestone did a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the area of the facility where the contractor worked.
“We have contacted all employees who may have had contact with the affected contractor, as defined by the CDC,” added Weaver. “Those who have will be directed to self-quarantine for 14 days and to contact their health care provider if they develop any symptoms. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will adjust our response plan and activities, as necessary, in order to ensure the well-being and safety of our employees and contractors.”
Measures that are currently in place include throughout the company include: enhanced cleaning measures, ongoing education as well as a changes to sick leave/absenteeism policy due to COVID-19.
When asked about another potential planned shutdown of the factory, Weaver confirmed one for the end of May.
"Plant shutdowns are a normal part of our demand planning process," said Weaver. "As such, there are additional temporary shutdowns already planned at certain Bridgestone and Firestone manufacturing locations in the U.S. around the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday periods. The Williamsburg plant plans to temporarily shut down around the Memorial Day holiday this year from May 24 through May 30 based on current demand in response to the COVID-19 crisis."
Weaver said adjusting operations to match market conditions is a standard practice.
Bridgestone remains focused on safety first, while continuing to meet the needs of our customers with speed and efficiency.
"We have sufficient supply of product to meet customer demand and our distribution centers, plant warehouses and logistics teams continue to fill orders," she said. 'We are monitoring this situation very closely and will adjust our business continuity response plans as needed."
Other enhanced safety measures being taken at the Williamsburg location include:
— Calling all employees prior to start-up as a screening mechanism for COVID-19 symptoms, exposure, or travel. Employees who are not contacted will not be able to work until that is complete.
— Implemented non-contact forehead temperature scanning and verbal questioning of all personnel (clock, salaried, contractors, etc.) who enter the plant. Employees who have a temperature per CDC guidelines or who state that they do not feel well are instructed to go home and call HR for instructions.
— Weaver said cleaning has dramatically increased. Employees will be able to clean their equipment prior to shift start. There has been an increase in cleaning schedules for common areas of the plant.
— The company put into place operation and equipment changes to ensure employees are able to maintain the six-foot social distancing guideline as prescribed by the CDC. This includes reducing the number of employees at a piece of equipment, installing barriers to keep employees apart, slowing down equipment, re-routing walk ways, removing shower heads to force distance between employees, painting six-foot intervals on the floor.
- For jobs that the company has determined it is difficult or impossible to perform and maintain six-foot social distancing, they are supplying face coverings for those employees. For those employees who are able to maintain social distancing but would still feel comfortable wearing a face covering, they have changed policy and are allowing employees to bring their own face coverings in from home. In addition to that, the plant has purchased a large supply of disposable masks and they are made available to any employee who asks for one.
- Reworked areas that require frequent employee handling or touching.
- Limiting the number of people in common areas.
- Cancelled start of shift meetings, plant operational meetings, etc.
Weaver stated that all of the above items were implemented with the sole purpose of keeping employees safe as much as possible while in the Williamsburg plant.
Employees are asked to wash hands for 20 seconds numerous times per day, cough or sneeze into elbow to avoid spreading germs, maintain six-foot distancing from other people at all times and if employees are sick, not come to work.
“Many of these safety measures were put in place several weeks ago, before our temporary manufacturing shutdown and we continue them today as we resume operations at certain locations,” added Weaver. “We continue to closely monitor CDC and WHO guidelines for virus prevention and are adjusting our response plans daily as needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.