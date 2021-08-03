WILLIAMSBURG—Gov. Andy Beshear joined other state and local officials, as well as executives from Firestone Industrial Products, to celebrate the company’s $51 million expansion at their Williamsburg facility on Monday.
Beshear, along with Congressman Hal Rogers, State Senate President Robert Stivers, local officials and Firestone leaders and employees, celebrated the company's expansion of their air springs production facility and the creation of 250 new jobs with a groundbreaking ceremony.
“We’re here today to celebrate the next chapter of this community and this great company,” said Beshear.
The 68,000-square-foot expansion of the facility will support growing customer demand and new business, including an increased focus on electric vehicle parts.
“Today, we celebrate the vitality and growth of this plant and this community, with new investment, new jobs and a physical expansion driven by growing demand for our products and, just as fundamentally, by this team’s commitment to delivering innovation and superior quality for our customers here and around the world,” said Emily Poladian, president of Firestone Industrial Products. “Our company and our Kentucky team have a vital role to play in the transformation of mobility brought forth by advanced electric vehicle systems and by key supporting technologies like our Firestone air springs and air suspensions.”
Firestone Industrial Products, founded in 1936 and headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas Inc. Firestone manufactures air springs and related products for commercial trucks and trailers, passenger vehicles including sport-utility vehicles and minivans, light trucks, motor homes, buses, agricultural equipment, rail and industrial applications. Firestone operates two North American plants, a European office and technical center in the Netherlands, as well as international manufacturing facilities in Brazil, Poland, China and Costa Rica.
Firestone has operated in Whitley County since 1989 and currently employs more than 500 people at the 375,000-square-foot facility, where the company produces approximately 4 million parts annually.
“Already, Firestone Industrial Products employs more than 500 people, that means 500 families know where their paycheck is coming from and can provide opportunities to their kids and to their grandkids,” Beshear said. “That’s the type of security we like to see from our corporate partners. So what Firestone Industrial Products has already invested in the Commonwealth and our people, today, we’re taking it to the next level.
“Today, Firestone Industrial Products is helping us make good on a promise of tomorrow,” Beshear added. “This is a win for the entire region but I’ve got to tell you, you’re giving all of Kentucky a win here today. So, let’s keep it going. Let’s keep convincing companies like this one that we can do even more. Let’s keep making sure that we show that same goodness that we’ve shown during COVID every day, in everything that we face.”
Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. and Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison agree that Firestone will play a vital role in helping the community continue its growth.
“This is an exciting day for Whitley County and Williamsburg, and we look forward to our future with Firestone as a big part of our community,” White said.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity Firestone/Bridgestone is offering the City of Williamsburg and the region,” Harrison said. “Electric vehicles are the future, and for us to be a part of that, along with increasing job numbers, is exciting.”
Work on the expansion project is expected to be completed by December 2022.
