West Knox Volunteer Fire Department responded to a commercial vehicle fire around 8:35 a.m. Friday on the I-75 exit 29 southbound ramp. The road was closed for about 40 minutes as firefighters worked the scene. Keavy and Corbin Fire Departments assisted as well. | Photo contributed
Fire dept. responds to semi-truck fire on Exit 29 ramp
He is survived by his brother Michael L. Cooper of Louisville, uncle-in-law Paul Frey of Indianapolis, uncle Donald B. Shelton of Lexington, and uncle and aunt, Tom and Sharon Shelton, of Williamsburg. No service.
Mae Alsip, age 88, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday February 6, 2021 at the Heritage in Corbin. She was born in Whitley County, KY a daughter of the late Bird and Lula Rogers Bunch. Mae loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was a member of the Whipporwwill Pentecostal Chu…
