Fire dept. responds to semi-truck fire on Exit 29 ramp

West Knox Volunteer Fire Department responded to a commercial vehicle fire around 8:35 a.m. Friday on the I-75 exit 29 southbound ramp. The road was closed for about 40 minutes as firefighters worked the scene. Keavy and Corbin Fire Departments assisted as well. | Photo contributed

