Corbin Fire Department responded to an occupied structure on fire on 3rd Street early Tuesday morning. Off duty personnel also responded to the scene for manpower. One occupant of the home suffered slight burns while notifying other occupants inside of the fire. Corbin Police Department and Whitley County EMS assisted on scene. | Photos courtesy of Corbin Fire Department

