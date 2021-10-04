CORBIN - Personnel from multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the old National Standard building in Corbin Thursday afternoon. Steve Mayer with West Knox Fire Department told the Times-Tribune that a small fire had been started inside the building. Mayer said that most of the furniture and other items from inside the building had been stolen, destroyed, or burnt throughout the years, but that he and his department had been called to several small fires at that location 5-10 times in the past. This time, Meyer said the small fire grew so large, flames were tall enough to shoot out of the building’s roof. Crews from the Corbin, Bailey Switch, and Keavy Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the fire. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

