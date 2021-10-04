CORBIN - Personnel from multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the old National Standard building in Corbin Thursday afternoon. Steve Mayer with West Knox Fire Department told the Times-Tribune that a small fire had been started inside the building. Mayer said that most of the furniture and other items from inside the building had been stolen, destroyed, or burnt throughout the years, but that he and his department had been called to several small fires at that location 5-10 times in the past. This time, Meyer said the small fire grew so large, flames were tall enough to shoot out of the building’s roof. Crews from the Corbin, Bailey Switch, and Keavy Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the fire. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
featured
Fire departments respond to fire at old National Standard building
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Appalachian Kentucky, especially the southeastern part of the state, is being devastated by the coronavirus
- UPDATE: Reward offered in murder investigation in Laurel County
- Judge-Executive White describes his breakthrough COVID case, credits vaccine for mild symptoms
- Annual audit of Knox County Sheriff's Office shows two issues
- Whitley County sees 6 COVID deaths, remains at top for incidence rate
- STILL UNBEATEN: Corbin holds off Simon Kenton rally, improves to 6-0 with 56-24 victory
- Corbin's Fischer, North Laurel's Binder advances to KHSAA Boys State Golf Tournament
- Corbin City Commission approves purchase of nearly $20,000 pool heater in 3-2 vote
- State expands drivers' license offices to 67
- Beshear shares some good news on COVID-19 front
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.