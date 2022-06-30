CORBIN -- The Corbin City Commission approved a proposal for "The Colonel Sanders Story: A Finger Lickin' Good Musical" during a special-called meeting on Wednesday morning.
"We've been working on this for two years," said Corbin Tourism Director and Downtown Manager Maggy Monhollen, who presented the proposal to the commissioners.
Monhollen has several established concepts for the musical. She would like for there to be at least 100 shows in a season that would utilize the Corbin Arena at first and then maybe find an outdoor stage or another venue.
A possible obstacle to getting the musical written and then into production would be approval from corporate Kentucky Fried Chicken. KFC owns the image of Colonel Sanders on a global level with the Colonel's likeness and appearance.
The budget for the musical has been dropped down from $50,000 to $7,000. The proposal needed approval from the commission so Monhollen could move forward with having the outline and characters developed from the authors. While the authors would retain rights to their work, they would have a contract with the City of Corbin that they would not be allowed to take the production elsewhere.
"This really has the potential to do something great for the city," Monhollen said to the commission. She suggested having the musical be a stop for tour buses and as a contribution to the art community in Corbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.