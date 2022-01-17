FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Waiver required to try Austin City Saloon spicy chicken challenge

Austin City Saloon
606-280-7448
302 South Main Street
Hours: Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Dish: Cluckin’ Hot Chicken Challenge – Two slow smoked chicken leg quarters dipped in Austin City’s signature Gun Smoke Sauce *waiver required*
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
I have a lot of people ask for a hot sauce, something that you can’t get anywhere else, so I developed our Gun Smoke Sauce which is ghost peppers, Trinidad Scorpion pepper powder and habaneros and ancho chiles. I mixed that down into a puree and smoked it. I love chicken leg quarters, we smoke those in-house for 12 hours and the reason we decided to put them together was that we have a lot of people asking for that, so I thought if I can make a dish and get it out there that we have the ‘hottest legs’ in town, I think that would be a pretty good kind of gimmicky kind of thing and offer people something they can’t get anywhere else. The waiver—this is a challenge and it’s supposed to be a challenge. I thought if we were going to give people this, they need to know how hot this really is.
How many times has Austin City participated in Chicken Week and why?
We participated last year for the first time. We love it—we love the fact that it brings people downtown, we love the fact that we can showcase something a little different that we don’t normally have on the menu, we like the fact that we can provide Corbin with something new and exciting. I personally like the competition, so you get to see all these exciting things that every else is doing and we get to showcase what we can do and it’s a lot of fun.
