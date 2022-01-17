FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Travis' Cafe giving Cool Southwest Chicken Wrap as chicken week special

Travis’ Cafe
606-523-5861
209 North Main Street
Hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dish: Cool Southwest Chicken Wrap – Large flour tortilla loaded with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, spicy southwest sauce and finished with fresh-cooked and chilled chicken.
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
I just wanted to do something that’s easy for lunch and light.
How many times has Travis’ Cafe participated in Chicken Week and why?
Every year. It’s a good opportunity. I see a lot of traffic that I normally don’t see, we get a lot of people in that I don’t normally see. It’s fun to participate because you get a lot of people that come in and try it and keep coming back. Last year, I had people that came in every day of the week.
