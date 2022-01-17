FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: The Wrigley featuring chicken dish made on Food Network appearance

The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery:
606-261-2008
207 S. Main St
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sat 10 a.m. -11 p.m.; Monday and Sunday - Closed
Dish: Hot Honey Nuggies - fried Chicken nuggets, hoecake, hot honey
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
Our feature for Chicken Week this year is inspired by the first dish we prepared on "American Restaurant Battle" that aired on Food Network in September. Who doesn’t love Nuggies?! And we give it an Appalachian spin of course nested on a warm Hoecake with Hot Honey drizzled over it for a lip-smackin’ pop!
How many times has the Wrigley participated in Chicken Week and why?
We’ve participated in Chicken Week since its inception. Participating in Chicken Week is a fun way to celebrate our regional food ways!
