FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: The Wrigley featuring chicken dish made on Food Network appearance

The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery:

606-261-2008

207 S. Main St

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sat 10 a.m. -11 p.m.; Monday and Sunday - Closed

Dish: Hot Honey Nuggies - fried Chicken nuggets, hoecake, hot honey

Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?

Our feature for Chicken Week this year is inspired by the first dish we prepared on "American Restaurant Battle" that aired on Food Network in September. Who doesn’t love Nuggies?! And we give it an Appalachian spin of course nested on a warm Hoecake with Hot Honey drizzled over it for a lip-smackin’ pop!

How many times has the Wrigley participated in Chicken Week and why?

We’ve participated in Chicken Week since its inception. Participating in Chicken Week is a fun way to celebrate our regional food ways!

