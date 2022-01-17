FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Sweeties dishing out Nuggets on Ice

Sweeties Ice Cream

606-261-7322

315 North Main Street

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dish: Nuggets on Ice – Five chicken nuggets around vanilla ice cream with a choice of honey or maple drizzle

Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?

We felt that it was a good way to represent Chicken Week and we think that it is a really good combination for people that like a sweet and savory combination.

How many times has Sweeties participated in Chicken Week and why?

We participated in last year’s Restaurant Week for the first time. We participate in all downtown festivities and being able to provide new experiences for the residents of Corbin and surrounding areas.

