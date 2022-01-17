FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Sweeties dishing out Nuggets on Ice

Sweeties Ice Cream
606-261-7322
315 North Main Street
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Dish: Nuggets on Ice – Five chicken nuggets around vanilla ice cream with a choice of honey or maple drizzle
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
We felt that it was a good way to represent Chicken Week and we think that it is a really good combination for people that like a sweet and savory combination.
How many times has Sweeties participated in Chicken Week and why?
We participated in last year’s Restaurant Week for the first time. We participate in all downtown festivities and being able to provide new experiences for the residents of Corbin and surrounding areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.