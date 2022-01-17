FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Spicy chicken sliders served up for chicken week at The Caboose

The Caboose Sports Tavern
606-261-2212
107 North Main Street
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday and Monday-Closed
Dish: Stinging Kicking Chicken Sliders – Two sliders on brioche buns with stinging honey sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, jalapeños and house-made breaded chicken.
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
I like spicy food and I make the atomic sauce, it’s homemade and we have a lot of people that loves it, so I kind of played with my hot sauce and the stinging honey sauce that we’ve got anyways. I put some of my hot sauce in the breading plus the honey sauce, so it’s a twist on something that I like. We’ve got a lot of people that like the hot sauce, I sell a lot of wings with hot sauce.
How many times has The Caboose participated in Chicken Week and why?
This will be the second year and because it’s good for the community and everybody gets to come out and try different food. There are a lot of people that come in these weeks that don’t come into our restaurants on a normal basis, so they get to see something different and we get a lot more business because of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.