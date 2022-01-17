Si Señor Mexican Restaurant
606-261-7170
1600 Main Street
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dish: Pollo Chuco – Creamy chicken breast with a side of rice and cheese sauce.
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
It’s something that people eat back home, it’s popular back home, so we wanted to allow people to try it here. People from here need to see the different cultures.
How many times has Si Señor participated in Chicken Week and why?
Every year. I think it’s a good way to get people in, to check us out and come in and see our atmosphere and what we’ve got going on. It gives people a chance to see what we’ve got and see if they’d want to come back and try something else we have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.