FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant to offer chicken nacho supreme

Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant
606-528-3034
1885 Cumberland Falls Highway
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday noon-11 p.m.; Sunday noon-10 p.m.
Dish: Chicken Nacho Supreme - Nachos with shredded chicken topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese on top.
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
It’s a very popular dish for us. Because we had such a successful time with it last Chicken Week, we decided to do it again. It’s just a very simple and good dish to put out for the customers.
How many times has Santa Fe participated in Chicken Week and why?
This is our second year. We thought it was a really good idea for the community to have a Chicken Week since we’re all known for our chicken here. I thought it was a great idea for the City of Corbin to do something like that.
