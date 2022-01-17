FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Ice House serving up family favorite chicken pot pie

Ice House Restaurant
606-261-7588
899 KY 26
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Saturday 2 p.m.-1 a.m.; Closed Sunday-Tuesday
Dish: Chicken Pot Pie - Made from scratch chicken pot pie with slow cooked shredded chicken and steamed vegetables in a creamy chicken sauce surrounded by a crispy, flaky crust
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
We chose the chicken pot pie because that is one of our favorite dishes at home. We want to bring our favorite family recipe to our lovely customers. This chicken pot pie has an awesome flaky crust with a very creamy chicken inside with lots of fresh chunky vegetables.
How many times has Ice House participated in Chicken Week and why?
This is the first year the Ice House has been able to participate in Chicken Week.
I want to participate with everything our little community has. I want to prove to them that I am not just a bar, I am a family restaurant as well. Started rough in the beginning but we have finally figured out what best works for our kitchen and our staff is great. I can't wait for them to try our chicken pot pie.
