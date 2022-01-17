FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Depot on Main smothered chicken with a twist to be menu item for chicken week

The Depot on Main
606-523-1117
101 North Main Street
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday-Closed
Dish: Smothered Chicken – A chicken breast covered in mushroom, bacon, Swiss cheese and house-made honey mustard
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
We sell the smothered chicken, we do it on special sometimes and everybody loves it. It’s something different that we do, we just put a twist on it with the homemade honey mustard.
How many times has The Depot participated in Chicken Week and why?
This will be the third year and because it’s good for the community and everybody gets to come out and try different food. There are a lot of people that come in these weeks that don’t come into our restaurants on a normal basis, so they get to see something different and we get a lot more business because of it.
